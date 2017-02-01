Icelandic Citizen Granted Permission To Enter United States

An Icelandic citizen who was initially denied entry to the United States on account of being born in Iran has been granted permission to enter. The US embassy in Iceland has confirmed that all Icelandic citizens may travel to the US, regardless of country of birth.

As reported, Meisam Rafiei, who was born in Iran but holds both Iranian and Icelandic citizenship, was Monday denied entry to the United States on account of his birth country. This is despite his being not only an Icelandic citizen but also using an Icelandic passport.

On his way to Las Vegas to compete in a taekwondo tournament with the Icelandic team, his being denied entry was due to the fact that Iran is one of seven countries US President Donald Trump has denied entry by executive order.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, immediately got in touch with the US embassy in Iceland to file a formal complaint. Shortly thereafter, Meisam was not only granted entry; the embassy further clarified that all Icelandic citizens may travel freely to the US, regardless of country of birth.

Meisam is now reportedly on his way to Las Vegas to join his teammates.