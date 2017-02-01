First Round Of Artists Announced For Iceland Airwaves

Barely three months after last year’s Airwaves concluded, organisers have announced the first round of acts for Airwaves 2017. As reported, venues have also expanded to the northern town of Akureyri.

According to the statement, the following acts will be performing at Airwaves this year, which is scheduled to be held from November 1 – 5:

Arab Strap

Ásgeir

Auður

Be Charlotte

Soffía Björg

Benjamin Clementine

Emmsjé Gauti

GKR

Glowie

Gurr

Hatari

Hugar

Daniel OG

Kelly Lee Owens

RuGl

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist

Xylouris White

Further, “early bird” tickets are now on sale, along with a slew of international packages.

Akureyri, in north Iceland, will be playing a larger role in this year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival. The tentative plans are to assign two or three venues to the festival, with some 20 to 26 bands – foreign and Icelandic alike – taking to stages there.

For those who like to plan their festivals nearly a year in advance, now is the perfect time to buy your tickets.