Icelandic Citizen Granted Permission To Enter United States

Icelandic Citizen Granted Permission To Enter United States

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Julia Staples

Published February 1, 2017

An Icelandic citizen who was initially denied entry to the United States on account of being born in Iran has been granted permission to enter. The US embassy in Iceland has confirmed that all Icelandic citizens may travel to the US, regardless of country of birth.

As reported, Meisam Rafiei, who was born in Iran but holds both Iranian and Icelandic citizenship, was Monday denied entry to the United States on account of his birth country. This is despite his being not only an Icelandic citizen but also using an Icelandic passport.

On his way to Las Vegas to compete in a taekwondo tournament with the Icelandic team, his being denied entry was due to the fact that Iran is one of seven countries US President Donald Trump has denied entry by executive order.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, immediately got in touch with the US embassy in Iceland to file a formal complaint. Shortly thereafter, Meisam was not only granted entry; the embassy further clarified that all Icelandic citizens may travel freely to the US, regardless of country of birth.

Meisam is now reportedly on his way to Las Vegas to join his teammates.

Latest

News
Seismic Activity Recorded Around Numerous Volcanic Sites

Seismic Activity Recorded Around Numerous Volcanic Sites

by

Bárðarbunga, Katla and Grímsvötn – all Icelandic volcanoes, and all of them have been showing signs of increased seismic activity.

News
Icelandic Citizen Denied Entry To US For Being Born In Iran

Icelandic Citizen Denied Entry To US For Being Born In Iran

by

An Icelander hoping to compete for his country in an international taekwondo tournament in the United States was denied entry

News
Iceland’s President Personally Welcomes Syrian Refugees

Iceland’s President Personally Welcomes Syrian Refugees

by

22 Syrian refugees arrived in Iceland yesterday, and President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson made it a point to invite them to

News
MAST Warns Against Dining Like Former Prime Minister

MAST Warns Against Dining Like Former Prime Minister

by

Just in case the lunch recently posted by former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson got your mouth watering, the Icelandic

News
Iceland’s Gov’t Condemns Trump, While Ruling Coalition MP Condemns Asylum Seekers

Iceland’s Gov’t Condemns Trump, While Ruling Coalition MP Condemns Asylum Seekers

by

While the Icelandic government has condemned President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims from entering the United States, one Independence Party

News
In Memoriam: Icelanders March For Birna

In Memoriam: Icelanders March For Birna

by

Today, numerous Icelanders held a march in memory of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland last week.

Show Me More!