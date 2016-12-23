Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

Just in time for the holidays, Icelandic clothing manufacturer Cintamani has donated a plethora of gifts to Iceland’s asylum seeker children.

According to a statement to the press, Cintamani and the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) have coordinated efforts to give every asylum seeker child in Iceland under UTL’s care a Christmas present. About 150 of the 560 asylum seekers under UTL’s auspices are children.

“We got in touch with UTL about this idea, and they received it well,” Cintamani CEO Einar Karl Birgisson said in the statement. “We believed it was important that everyone be able to enjoy themselves on Christmas, and we wanted to make this group happy.”

UTL department manager Þorsteinn Gunnarsson received the gifts from Einar at the Cintamani store in Smáralind.

“We are sincerely grateful to Cintamani for their intiative and these generous gifts will with little doubt provide happiness and be well needed,” Þorsteinn said.

“It is with joy in our hearts that we hope these gifts will be able to cheer a little heart on Christmas,” Einar added.