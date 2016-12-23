News
Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

Cintamani Donates Gifts For Asylum Seeker Children

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Cintamani

Published December 23, 2016

Just in time for the holidays, Icelandic clothing manufacturer Cintamani has donated a plethora of gifts to Iceland’s asylum seeker children.

According to a statement to the press, Cintamani and the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) have coordinated efforts to give every asylum seeker child in Iceland under UTL’s care a Christmas present. About 150 of the 560 asylum seekers under UTL’s auspices are children.

“We got in touch with UTL about this idea, and they received it well,” Cintamani CEO Einar Karl Birgisson said in the statement. “We believed it was important that everyone be able to enjoy themselves on Christmas, and we wanted to make this group happy.”

UTL department manager Þorsteinn Gunnarsson received the gifts from Einar at the Cintamani store in Smáralind.

“We are sincerely grateful to Cintamani for their intiative and these generous gifts will with little doubt provide happiness and be well needed,” Þorsteinn said.

“It is with joy in our hearts that we hope these gifts will be able to cheer a little heart on Christmas,” Einar added.

Latest

News
Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

Iceland Votes To Increase Aid To Syria

by

Just in time for the holidays, the Icelandic parliament voted to increase aid to Syria, as people caught in the

News
Today Is Þorláksmessa, The Day Of Putrefied Skate

Today Is Þorláksmessa, The Day Of Putrefied Skate

by

Today is an important family-friendly day for Icelandic winter holidays, as we celebrate the day of the patron saint of

News
Roy Hodgson Still Smarting From The Smiting

Roy Hodgson Still Smarting From The Smiting

by

“I never want to hear the word Iceland again,” former England manager Roy Hodgson disclosed in a new interview, referring

News
Weather For New Year’s Not Forecast To Be Fireworks-Friendly

Weather For New Year’s Not Forecast To Be Fireworks-Friendly

by

The long-term forecast for New Year’s Eve in Iceland does not look particularly conducive to launching fireworks into the air,

News
Rescue Workers Use Drone To Search And Find Injured Dog – VIDEO

Rescue Workers Use Drone To Search And Find Injured Dog – VIDEO

by

Rescue workers in Iceland do not only save stranded humans caught up on glaciers or lost in the countryside; at

News
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

by

No other Icelander came close to Iceland’s president in terms of sheer volume of Google searches originating in Iceland, and

Show Me More!