From Iceland — Dettifoss Buried Under Snow

Photo by Vatnajökulsþjóðgarður

The northern viewing area at Dettifoss waterfall has been closed due to heavy snow accumulation on the trails leading to the falls.

This was announced in a Facebook post by Vatnajökull National Park. The area has experienced significant snowfall over the past few days and the post warns that conditions are extremely challenging, cautioning that hiking to the waterfall is not advisable for just anyone at this time.

After a cold spell in the northern and northeastern regions, caused by a low-pressure front, Iceland’s weather appears to be taking a turn for the better, with temperatures in the south expected to reach as high as 15°C this week.