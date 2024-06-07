From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Arts Festival, Tweed Ride & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Due to the lapse in releases due to a certain podcast producer getting sick, we are bringing you the Hot Happenings episode that should have come out on May 30th today. Luckily it’s still very hot, cause it’s all about the Reykjavík Arts Festival which is in full swing and going strong until June 16!

The biennale festival has already kicked off with some of the prestigious but highly accessible events we mention in the episode, and there is so much more going on for the next 10 days. With a ton of the programme being free, namely the entire schedule at the Festival Hub in Iðnó, the festival’s mandate of inclusivity and access at every level has been truly achieved.

CYBER

Friday June 7 — 21:00 — Kex Hostel — Free

The progressive electro-pop duo CYBER will rock the house come June 7. By then, we’ll all have a new president — not that it will matter for CYBER’s performance. Or will it? Sitting on a new album that’s probably sexier, saucier and juicier than their previous work, a CYBER show is not one you should miss. JB

While in battle I’m free, never free to rest

June 7 & 8 — Borgarleikhúsið — 6.900 ISK

Over at the city theatre, they are unfolding the cardboard onto the stage and getting ready to throw down. Street dance gets elevated to the contemporary stage in this new show by choreographer Hooman Sharifi that highlights the revolutionary act of dance for survival and community. Having found his place in the world hip hop and street dance in Norway after arriving there unaccompanied at the age of 14, Hooman’s works solidify the form of street dance as a political force of art that has come to define a generation of dancers. RX

Opera Skjóta

June 7, 8, 14 & 15 — Ásmundarsalur

An opera that explores football culture and climate change? Yes, we too are surprised, but you tend to stumble on these weird and unconventional projects in our tiny capital and, most of the time, they don’t disappoint. Reykjavík is not Vienna, so instead of a real opera house, Opera Skjóta will take over Ásmundarsalur and promises a thought-provoking performance. Let’s see who scores? IZ



Tweed Ride 2024

June 8 — 14:00 — Hallgrímskirkja — Free

There’s never a bad time to don your tweed and pedal away, but once a year, you can do it with a stylish group of people and even fight for best-dressed prizes. The Tweed Ride tradition graces cities worldwide, and on June 8th, Reykjavík gets its turn to shine. Dust off your vintage wheels and register for free at tweedride.is. IZ

Tumi Magnússon – Loop

June 8 – September 22 — National Gallery of Iceland

Longtime established artist Tumi Magnússon’s work has always dealt with the everyday, man-made moments and objects that make up human life. In his new video installation work Loop, the artist draws from his entire body of work going back through the 90s to take a different approach that tackles the natural world. Humans create their objects from nature and then Tumi turns his creations back towards nature. Like a loop. Ahh, we get it now. RX

Ingibjörg Turchi and Band & Djasskrakkar

Monday June 10 — 20:30 — Iðnó — Free

What’s cooler than a group of kids playing jazz? I’ll yell ya, a group of kids playing jazz while wearing sunglasses inside. As part of the Reykjavík Art Festival, composer and phenomenal bassist Ingibjörg Turchi performs music off her albums Meliae and Stropha, after a group of 9-13 year olds from Mosfellsbær has properly warmed up the crowd. JB