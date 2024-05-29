From Iceland — Crew Members Arrested Suspected Of Capsizing Boat

Crew Members Arrested Suspected Of Capsizing Boat

Published May 29, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The captain and first mate of the cargo ship Longdawn were arrested following the capsize of a small fishing vessel off the coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula on May 16. The sailor was rescued.

Following a police investigation, traces of alcohol, THC and Benzos were found in Longdawn’s first mate. The captain and first mate are detained in Iceland until June 13.

The men are suspected of endangering the sailor’s life, with or without intention, and fleeing from the scene without assisting him, which can warrant up to eight years in prison.

 

