From Iceland — Two People Found Dead In Bolungarvík Home

Two People Found Dead In Bolungarvík Home

Published May 28, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Police officers in the Westfjords were called to a house in Bolungarvík on Monday evening, where they found two individuals in their 60s — common-law partners — dead. The police reported that they do not suspect criminal activity.

Westfjords police requested the assistance of the capital region police’s technical department and a forensic pathologist to investigate the scene.

The case is under investigation. The police have not issued further information at the moment.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Don’t Feed The Ducks — Seriously, Don’t Do It

Don’t Feed The Ducks — Seriously, Don’t Do It

by

News
27 Injured in Bus Accident in South Iceland

27 Injured in Bus Accident in South Iceland

by

News
Grapevine Events: HAM, Viibra Release Show, Art Book Fair & New Hot Happenings Episode

Grapevine Events: HAM, Viibra Release Show, Art Book Fair & New Hot Happenings Episode

by

News
Child Assaulted In Hafnarfjörður

Child Assaulted In Hafnarfjörður

by

News
Absentee Voting In The Canary Islands Delayed

Absentee Voting In The Canary Islands Delayed

by

News
Icelandic Police To Carry Tasers

Icelandic Police To Carry Tasers

by

Show Me More!