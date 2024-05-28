From Iceland — Two People Found Dead In Bolungarvík Home

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Police officers in the Westfjords were called to a house in Bolungarvík on Monday evening, where they found two individuals in their 60s — common-law partners — dead. The police reported that they do not suspect criminal activity.

Westfjords police requested the assistance of the capital region police’s technical department and a forensic pathologist to investigate the scene.

The case is under investigation. The police have not issued further information at the moment.