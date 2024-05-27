From Iceland — 27 Injured in Bus Accident in South Iceland

Photo by John Pearson/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A bus overturned on Rangárvallavegur near Stokkalækur in southern Iceland shortly before 17:00 on Saturday, mbl.is reports. There were 27 people on the bus, including the driver. All are Icelandic nationals.

Two Coast Guard helicopters and a few ambulances were dispatched to the scene, both from the capital area fire department and the Árnessýsla Fire Department. Every single person on board was taken to a hospital for treatment, either to Landspítali, or hospitals in Hella and Selfoss. The injuries vary, with some being “severe,” according to the police.

“Right now, we’re just assessing and evaluating the injuries. We don’t yet know the condition of the injured,” says Jón Gunnar Þórhallsson, Chief of Police in Southern Iceland. “The injuries range from minor to severe.”

The bus belongs to the bus company GTS, Guðmundur Tyrfingsson. It is not yet clear how the accident occurred, but the Southern Iceland police are conducting an investigation.