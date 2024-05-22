From Iceland — Absentee Voting In The Canary Islands Delayed

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Delays arose during the Icelandic presidential absentee voting in Tenerife and Gran Canaria on May 20 when the number of ballot slips delivered from Iceland was insufficient. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the issue on its website.

Icelandic citizens staying in the Canary Islands count in the hundreds, with people either permanently residing there or vacationing.

The Icelandic consul in Gran Canaria had underestimated the number of voters, postponing the vote until May 24. Meanwhile, absentee voting in Tenerife opened on May 22 and will be available until May 24.

Eligible voters in Iceland will cast their ballots on June 1.

