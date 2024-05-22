From Iceland — Absentee Voting In The Canary Islands Delayed

Absentee Voting In The Canary Islands Delayed

Published May 22, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

 

Delays arose during the Icelandic presidential absentee voting in Tenerife and Gran Canaria on May 20 when the number of ballot slips delivered from Iceland was insufficient. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the issue on its website.

Icelandic citizens staying in the Canary Islands count in the hundreds, with people either permanently residing there or vacationing.

The Icelandic consul in Gran Canaria had underestimated the number of voters, postponing the vote until May 24. Meanwhile, absentee voting in Tenerife opened on May 22 and will be available until May 24.

Eligible voters in Iceland will cast their ballots on June 1.

The Grapevine recently surveyed the presidential candidates. Here is what they have to say about their presidential aspirations.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Child Assaulted In Hafnarfjörður

Child Assaulted In Hafnarfjörður

by

News
Icelandic Police To Carry Tasers

Icelandic Police To Carry Tasers

by

News
Grapevine Events: Bashar Murad Concert, Skjaldborg & More

Grapevine Events: Bashar Murad Concert, Skjaldborg & More

by

News
Sailor Rescued Following Boat Capsize

Sailor Rescued Following Boat Capsize

by

News
Iceland Ranks Second Place The Rainbow Map

Iceland Ranks Second Place The Rainbow Map

by

News
Human Trafficking Survivors Deported From Iceland

Human Trafficking Survivors Deported From Iceland

by

Show Me More!