From Iceland — Keflavík Airport Strikes Cancelled

Labour negotiations between Keflavík Airport employees and Isavia were suspended on Monday night, May 6, following a ten-hour meeting between representatives and the State Conciliation and Mediation Officer.

Work stoppages are scheduled for Thursday, May 9, if the debating parties won’t reach an agreement. Flights would be disrupted for four days between 6 AM and 10 AM.

Icelandair COO Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir told RÚV that the company had prepared for potential strikes. According to Sylvía, the company has looked into tentative remedies concerning its passengers, potentially offering rescheduled flights.

*UPDATE* MAY 8, 10:30

The labour agreement between the Icelandic Confederation of Businesses and Isavia with Sameyki union and the Icelandic Air Traffic Association was signed on the evening of May 7, spanning four years. The agreement is yet to be introduced to union members, which will then be put forward for a vote.

The intended Thursday strikes have been cancelled.