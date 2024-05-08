From Iceland — Lights Out At B5

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

The longstanding nightclub on Bankastræti 5 — the aptly named B5 — has been shut down, according to owner Sverrir Einar Eiríksson. In a Facebook post, Sverrir announced the closure, intending to focus his efforts on the nightclub Exit.

Sverrir purchased the business in June 2023 along with his fianceé Vesta Minkute. The club was previously named Bankastræti Club and was owned by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir of World Class fame.

In late April, at the request of the Tax Commissioner, police sealed off the premises of B5, Exit and Sverrir’s business Nýja Vínbúðin. Sverrir was later arrested, suspected of having breached Exit. The businesses were reopened a few days later, with Sverrir stating that the Tax Commission apologised.

The police has previously been involved in Sverrir’s affairs, as he was arrested in September 2023. The District Commissioner noted multiple police reports of underage patrons at B5.