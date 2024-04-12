From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Stockfish, BSÍ & So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Stockfish continues, BSÍ is back and the whole community is finally waking up from the winter slumber. We know we’ve said it before, but this time we mean it: With the first day of summer officially just two weeks away, there’s no excuse to stay indoors. Put on some layers and head into town for a selection of gigs, screenings, exhibitions and even a food fair.

For more event listings, check out events.grapevine.is.

Stockfish Film & Industry Festival

Until April 14 — Bíó Paradís & Nordic House — Free admission

Founded in 2015 as a continuation of the defunct Reykjavík Film Festival (not to be confused with the Reykjavík International Film Festival), Stockfish aims to create a platform for collaboration between international and domestic film communities. In celebration of their tenth anniversary this year, the Stockfish Film & Industry Festival is waiving its admission fees. Lucky you! Be sure to check out all the magic Stockfish offers at stockfishfestival.is JB

Cryin’ in the club: BSÍ, Einakróna & Kammerkórinn Huldur

April 12 — Smekkleysa — Doors open 18:45 — 2500 ISK or pay what you can

“Let’s all cry together in a club” reads the description of the new event by D.I.T. music & arts collective Post-dreifing under an image of a very sad dog. If that’s not your Friday plans sorted it’s for sure, ours. Just a few weeks after releasing their banger single “lily (hot dog),” BSÍ will perform at Smekkleysa with Einakróna & Kammerkórinn Huldur choir in tow. IZ

Artisan Food Fayre

Saturday April 13 — Sunday April — Harpa — Free entry

Want to treat yourself to a handmade spicy sauce for your next pizza night? Dying to have some rhubarb jam just like your grandma used to make? Iceland’s biggest artisan market is back with a huge selection of locally-made products. Taking place at Harpa, the artisan market usually has producers offering tastings, so you don’t have to commit to buying anything right away. Also, if you’re travelling and want to bring a piece of Iceland to your friends and loved ones soon, there’s nothing better than food. Guess who’s not going to Bónus this weekend? You! IZ

The Cult of One, Dada Pogrom & DJ Gulli DJ

Saturday April 13 — 18:30 —R6013 — 2.000 ISK / Pay what you can

If you want to find the best spot to be introduced to new music, head on over to Ingólfsstræti 20 and check out R6013. Run by musician Ægir Sindri Bjarnason, this garage-cum-music hub boasts some of the most exciting shows in town. This time around, artists The Cult Of One (Henrik Björnsson of Singapore Sling fame), Dada Pogrom and DJ Gulli DJ will hit the figurative stage. Support your local scene! JB

Anna Rún Tryggvadóttir – Multipolar

Opens April 13 — National Gallery of Iceland — Museum entrance fees apply

In this artist-led exhibition, visual artist Anna Rún Tryggvadóttir focuses on the Earth’s magnetic field. Although it serves an imperative role in the complex network of systems sustaining all life, Anna’s work points to the ever-changing nature of physical phenomena as evidence suggests that the four cardinal directions are only based in temporality. The exhibition displays a holistic installation of two-dimensional and sculptural works. JB