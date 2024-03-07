From Iceland — Majority Against Strong Alcohol In Grocery Stores

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

New polling from Maskína suggests that 58% of Icelanders are against allowing the sale of strong alcohol in supermarkets. On the other hand, 49% of respondents were in favour of permitting the sale of wine and beer in grocery stores.

Iceland currently only permits alcohol sales in state-owned stores, called Vínbúðin. Beer and wine available in grocery stores is non-alcoholic. The government has largely turned a blind eye at the spattering of online stores have begin selling alcohol in recent years.

Difference of opinions

Breaking down demographic trends, men are more in favour of allowing alcohol sales in grocery stores than women, with 55% of men in favour of beer and wine sales, compared to 43% of women. When it comes to strong alcohol, like vodka and other spirits, nearly 30% of men would like to see it available in grocery stores — a scenario only 16% of women agree with.

Residents of Reykjavík are also most in favour of seeing beer and wine on the shelves of their local grocery stores, with 54% in favour.

Independence Party voters are a thirsty bunch, with 62% eager to buy beer and wine alongside their bread and milk, and 37% in support of stronger stuff on the shelves. Left Green voters, meanwhile, are the tee totalers of the electorate — nearly 90% are opposed to strong alcohol in grocery stores and more than 60% are against beer and wine sales.