From Iceland — Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

Reykjavík Traffic On The Rise

Published March 8, 2024

Anyone who has had the misfortune of trying to make even short trips around 16:00 on a weekday are aware of how stupidly congested Reykjavík roadways are. It turns out the traffic situation was even worse this year than the year prior. Traffic in February 2024 was 7% worse than in the same month in 2023.

Traffic was at its worse on Thursdays and best on Sundays.

The National Road Administration is warning these troubling traffic trends are expected to increase by another 4% throughout the capital area.

