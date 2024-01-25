From Iceland — Who Turned Out The Lights? Power Out Throughout Reykjavík

Published January 25, 2024

UPDATE @ 16:13: The power is back. Hallelujah.

The power went out throughout Reykjavík at 15:50 Thursday afternoon, roughly an hour after a lightning strike cut power to the entire Reykjanes peninsula.

RÚV reports that the Suðurnesjalína 1 power line was likely struck by lightning, causing the outage. Power at Keflavík airport in not affected. A representative of Isavia confirmed that a backup power source clicked on as soon as the power went out.

The website of Veitur, which distributes power and hot water to the capital area, reported on their website shortly after 15:00 that repair works on the Suðurnesjalína caused power to flicker in the capital area, which we experienced at the Grapevine office.

According to Veitur’s website: “Due to a high voltage fault, there is no power on our distribution system. Currently, we do not know how large the area of the failure is.”

