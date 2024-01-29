From Iceland — Fifteen Strætó Buses Damaged Due To The Weather

Photo by Stefán Frey Margrétarson/Vísir

Fifteen Strætó buses were damaged due to sudden slippery conditions that occurred last week, reports Vísir. The damage ranges from minor dents to shattered windows. Three buses are currently being repaired.

Vísir received a photo of the incident that took place on Miklabraut on January 25 on route number 3. According to information from Stefán Frey Margrétarson, who took the photo, the bus driver faced considerable difficulty maintaining a straight line.

Jóhannes Svavar Rúnarsson, the executive director of Strætó, mentioned that the incident was not specifically reported to them but added the caveat that all notifications are still being reviewed. Fifteen buses are known to have suffered damage, with most being minor, but three were serious enough to undergo repairs on January 26.

He mentioned that the situation has been challenging for Strætó as well as others. There have been delays, and various incidents have occurred, both due to the hail and also because of a power outage that happened at the same time, causing several traffic lights to go out.

“It was a difficult day for everyone yesterday, whether it was Strætó or not. There was a lot of damage and significant delays, as has been reported. Some buses had minor incidents,” says Jóhannes, adding that Strætó buses were hit by other cars, and other vehicles collided with Strætó due to the icy roads.