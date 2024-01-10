From Iceland — Search Launched For Man Believed To Have Fallen Into Crevasse In Grindavík

A search is underway for a man working in the town of Grindavík who is believed to have fallen into a deep crack resulting from the November earthquakes in the town. The incident occurred around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

landsbjörg search and rescue spokesperson Jón Þór Viglundsson confirmed to news website Vísir that a man was reported missing and a search effort has been launched, but none of the man’s coworkers actually witnessed his fall into the crevasse. The man is a member of a roadworks crew tasked with filling in the large cracks created by the strong earthquake swarm that led to Grindavík’s evacuation on Nov. 10, 2023.

The missing man’s tools have reportedly been found in the crack where he is believed to have fallen. A large crane has been deployed in the search and search dogs have been brought to the scene.