From Iceland — Strætó To Fine Fareless Passengers

Strætó To Fine Fareless Passengers

Published December 1, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Starting in 2024, passengers of public transit municipal assocation Strætó will need to show proof of fare when travelling onboard Reykjavík’s yellow buses.

Strætó CEO Jóhannes Svavar Rúnarsson spoke with mbl.is, stating that people without a valid ticket can expect to be denied entry and face a fine upwards of 15.000 ISK. Jóhannes hopes this measure will do away with the company’s monetary losses deriving from unpaid tickets.

Alongside this development, Strætó aims to increase the number of ticket scanners onboard the fleet, possibly installing scanners at certain bus stops.

As of now, Strætó is not equipped with the tools needed to impose automatic fines, although drivers are able to deny entry.

On two separate occasions, November 28 and 29, Strætó reported a network outage with the bus fare app Klapp. The app, needed to purchase electronic tickets, was temporarily offline. All passengers were admitted onboard during the outages.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Christmas Markets & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Christmas Markets & So Much More

by

News
Water Supply To Westman Islands Badly Damaged, Alert Phase Declared

Water Supply To Westman Islands Badly Damaged, Alert Phase Declared

by

News
The New York Times Report On Forced Sterilisations Of Disabled Women In Iceland

The New York Times Report On Forced Sterilisations Of Disabled Women In Iceland

by

News
Majority Of Magma May Has Solidified, Eruption Still Possible

Majority Of Magma May Has Solidified, Eruption Still Possible

by

News
American Conglomerate Makes Takeover Bid For Marel

American Conglomerate Makes Takeover Bid For Marel

by

News
Grapevine Events: Kaffibarinn Turns 30, Upprásin & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Kaffibarinn Turns 30, Upprásin & So Much More

by

Show Me More!