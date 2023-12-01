From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Christmas Markets & So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick

As we hit December 1 on the calenders tomorrow and this year’s Jólatré is being put up in Austurvöllur right now, everything around screams: CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. There’s indeed many interesting events and markets happening around town over the weekend, but we encourage you to be mindful of consumption over holidays and support local artists first. That being said, it’s kind of hard to enjoy Christmas, when there are wars happening around the world.

Art For Palestine Online Auction

Until December 12 — Online — Prices vary

If you are looking for Icelandic art and also wanting to contribute to a good cause this holiday season, the Art for Palestine online auction combines both into one seriously important initiative. With the devastating humanitarian crisis ongoing in Gaza, millions of people around the world are watching and wondering how to help. Through the Instagram account List Fyrir Palestinu, you can bid directly on pieces donated by local artists until December 12, with 100% of the proceeds going directly towards providing emergency relief via the Iceland-Palestine Association’s humanitarian projects. Peace on earth. RX

FLÆÐIxLoft Holiday Art Market

Saturday December 2 — Loft Hostel — 14:00-18:00 — Free entry

Artist-run gallery and ceramics studio FLÆÐI continues their long collaboration with Loft Hostel for another season of art markets! With over a dozen cutting-edge grassroots artists showing and selling visual art, ceramics, textiles, and more, this vibrant market truly supports emerging talents. Plus there will be music and beer! RX

Elín Hall

Friday December 1 – Bóksala Stúdenta — 12:30 — Free

Elín Hall blew us all away at Iceland Airwaves this year. Not only a pop sensation, Elín is also an established actor, having starred in the Bubbi Morthens musical Níu Líf for the the last few years, Elín Hall will do university students (and other interested guests) an honour by performing in the student bookshop, located at Háskólatorg. What’s a better way to start off the festive month than with books and music? Perhaps you’ll find a suitable stocking stuffer, or at least enjoy Elín’s brilliant performance. JB

Purrkur Pillnikk Album Release Show​​

Saturday December 2 — Smekkleysa — 17:00 — Free

Despite only being operational between 1981 and 1982, punk band Purrkur Pillnikk was a prolific outfit, releasing four studio albums and one live album. In celebration of their anthology collection, Orð Fyrir Dauða released on December 1, the group will throw a concert. The band, which featured former Sugarcubes member Einar Örn Benediktsson, rose to prominence in the Reykjavík scene and were featured in the influential 1982 documentary Rokk í Reykjavík. JB

FÍNIR HLUTIR

Sunday December 3 — HÉÐINN — 11:00 — Free entryLooking for a Secret Santa gift for your group of friends or something sentimental, yet artsy for a family member? Another design market is inviting you to check its offerings. It’s a non-profit event that brings together 20 up-and-coming artists representing different fields, both Icelanders and foreigners living in Iceland. IZ

Kliður Choir Christmas Show

Sunday December 3 — Aðventkirkjan — 17:00 — Free

Kliður Choir is what happens when you group artists across multiple disciplines together, all shared by the love of singing. The choir exclusively performs music composed by the members themselves, as well as lyrics written by the singers. Kliður Choir invites you to experience a magical night with them at Aðventkirkjan. Entrance is free, with light snacks provided. A surefire way to kindle the holiday spirit. JB

“BUYNOTHINGSHOP”

Wednesday November 29-Sunday December 3 — Ásvallagata 49 — 12:00-18:00

“Giving stuff is so last century – the BUYNOTHINGSHOP is the future,” reads the description of a pop-up store where you can buy nothing, yet everything – from a book you’ve always wanted to a fancy KitchenAid or even a Tesla. Brought to us by Rán Flygenring and Elín Elísabet, the creators of the infamous Puffin Hotel, we know that this shop won’t disappoint. What’s better, you can always recycle whatever you buy. It goes with the paper waste. IZ