From Iceland — PHOTOS: What People Waiting In Lines Have To Say About Iceland Airwaves

PHOTOS: What People Waiting In Lines Have To Say About Iceland Airwaves

Published November 4, 2023

Joana Fontinha

Some say the lines at festivals are the most fun part of the experience. We chatted with festival-goers as they patiently waited in lines or anticipated their next gig. Here’s what they had to say.

Visitors from the USA: “We come here a lot. It’s the fact that it’s music from all over. We saw slowshift, and right after, we saw JJ Paulo — this kind of juxtaposition is hard to find anywhere else.”

Visitors from Sweden and the UK: “There’s not a lot of festivals in November.”

A local: “I was working, I couldn’t come earlier. I’m here for Bombay Bicycle Club.”

A group of friends from Berlin: “First time in Iceland and Airwaves. This her birthday present. We’re here for this [Bombay Bicycle Club] and Rock Paper Sisters.”

Locals (kind of): “Last year was fine, but this year is amazing! There was no big name we were looking forward to, but that’s what we like about it.”

Visitors from Canada: “I came here cause my friend said I should come.”

