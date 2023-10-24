From Iceland — General Women's Strike Organised For Seventh Time

Photo by Frikki

On Tuesday, October 24, women and non-binary people in Iceland are encouraged to strike, protesting pay inequality and gender-based violence.

The strike is organised as part of the National Women‘s Holiday (Kvennafrídagurinn). First organised in 1975, about 90% of working women marched from their workplaces onto Arnarhóll.

This is the seventh women’s strike commemorating the day, with public meetings scheduled around the country.

Not only are women and non-binary persons encouraged to stop paid work – but unpaid work as well, focusing on the domestic labour women are responsible for.

School operations, swimming pools, and medical services will be severely interrupted come Tuesday. Flight disruptions may be expected during the strike if the airlines’ female workforce chooses to participate.