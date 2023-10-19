From Iceland — Arctic Adventures Buys Kerið

Arctic Adventures Buys Kerið

Published October 19, 2023

Art Bicnick

The travel services company Arctic Adventures has acquired Kerið crater in Grímsnes, reports RÚV. The company’s CEO stated that Arctic Adventures intends to develop facilities and maintain access to the natural surroundings at the location.

Arctic Adventures purchased all the shares in the Kerið community at the beginning of the week, which includes, among other things, Kerið crater. Ásgeir Baldur, the company’s CEO, said that the company plans to build facilities around Kerið.

“It’s a kind of service center that would enhance facilities for the many travelers who visit the area and would be there to improve the experience and convenience, as well as other amenities that would be available. That’s what would make the travelers’ experience better at the location,” says Ásgeir.

Ásgeir stated that Kerið is one of the most remarkable tourist destinations in the country. Arctic Adventures serves hundreds of thousands of travelers each year, and Kerið is well-located on the Golden Circle, offering convenient access to beautiful nature. Owners of Kerfélagið that owned Kerið for the past 23 years have taken good care of the nature and accessibility, Ásgeir adds: “There’s nothing else for us but to maintain that because nature is very important to us, and our goal is to create safe and responsible access to tourist destinations. That’s what we intend to do at Kerið, just like everywhere else.”

