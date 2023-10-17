From Iceland — Laugardalslaug To Be Reopened

Photo by Art Bicnick

Laugardalslaug swimming pool will be reopened on Friday, October 20, the City of Reykjavík reports.

According to pool director Árni Jónsson, it was time to take care of long-awaited maintenance. Among the upkeep was the cleaning and repairing of the pools and hot tubs; painting of outdoor changing rooms; concrete work; and plumbing repairs.

Initially being closed on September 26, the project was estimated to take two weeks, to be reopened on Tuesday, October 17.