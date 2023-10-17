From Iceland — One Critically Injured After Fire Outbreak In Reykjavík

One Critically Injured After Fire Outbreak In Reykjavík

Published October 17, 2023

Screenshot from RÚV

Three individuals were moved to the emergency department, with one critically injured after a fire broke out in Funahöfði, Monday, October 16. 

The people resided in the building where the fire broke out. A cause is yet to be found, the Fire Department reports. Police are investigating the matter. 

The building is only one of many industrial structures in the capital area that are used for habitation. Despite lacking the proper safety measures, many industrial buildings in Reykjavík are turned into rental accommodation. 

