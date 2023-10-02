From Iceland — Call For Electric Scooters To Be Locked At Night

Photo by Joana Fontinha

A Reykjavík resident is calling on the government to take action and prohibit the rental of electric scooters in the night. Actress Sólveig Arnarsdóttir spoke with Vísir news website about her wishes to limit rental hours after coming across a young woman unconscious and lying in a pool of blood after falling off an electric scooter over the weekend.

The young woman who Sólveig happened upon was reportedly laying injured for 40 minutes before help arrived.

Sólveig points to practices in cities like Paris and Berlin, where she says electric scooter rentals are limited to daytime hours to prevent people from riding after being out at bars. She says that Reykjavík’s scooter rental companies, Hopp and Zolo, are unlikely to make their services inactive for certain spans of time that are currently profitable, so the government needs to act.