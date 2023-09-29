From Iceland — Curious Case Of Human Feces Found In Umbrella, Eskifjörður Resident Reports

Words by
Photo by
RÚV

A mysterious incident took place on September 27, when an Eskifjörður resident discovered excrement in his car, Vísir reports.

According to the man, who reported the incident on a local Facebook group, the perpetrator had defecated into an umbrella, left it in the car and fled the scene.

The vehicle owner, Valbjörn Júlíus Þorláksson, is seeking witnesses to the Wednesday afternoon.

Valbjörn and his wife had noticed the door of their car was ajar. Upon further investigation, the pair found an old children‘s umbrella in the car‘s backseat. In it was the excrement along with some wet wipes.

Police were called to the scene, but Valbjörn stated he won‘t press charges.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Grapevine New Music: Flaaryr, VARNA GL, Mighty Bear & More

Grapevine New Music: Flaaryr, VARNA GL, Mighty Bear & More

by

News
Happiness In Iceland Decreases

Happiness In Iceland Decreases

by

News
Emergency Care Provided For Deprived Refugees

Emergency Care Provided For Deprived Refugees

by

News
Man Bearing LGBTQ+ Symbol Assaulted On Hverfisgata

Man Bearing LGBTQ+ Symbol Assaulted On Hverfisgata

by

News
My, What A Unique Ashtray You Have

My, What A Unique Ashtray You Have

by

News
Grapevine Events: Extreme Chill Festival, Hafnar.haus Anniversary, Sævar Jóhannsson & More

Grapevine Events: Extreme Chill Festival, Hafnar.haus Anniversary, Sævar Jóhannsson & More

by

Show Me More!