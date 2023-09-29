From Iceland — Curious Case Of Human Feces Found In Umbrella, Eskifjörður Resident Reports

Photo by RÚV

A mysterious incident took place on September 27, when an Eskifjörður resident discovered excrement in his car, Vísir reports.

According to the man, who reported the incident on a local Facebook group, the perpetrator had defecated into an umbrella, left it in the car and fled the scene.

The vehicle owner, Valbjörn Júlíus Þorláksson, is seeking witnesses to the Wednesday afternoon.

Valbjörn and his wife had noticed the door of their car was ajar. Upon further investigation, the pair found an old children‘s umbrella in the car‘s backseat. In it was the excrement along with some wet wipes.

Police were called to the scene, but Valbjörn stated he won‘t press charges.