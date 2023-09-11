From Iceland — Ground Temperatures Increasing On Reykjanes Peninsula

Photo by Art Bicnick

Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson claims the ground temperature has increased to the east of Mt. Keilir. Recent data indicates magma is close to the surface, RÚV reports.

There have been three volcanic eruptions in three years on along the volcanic ridge of the Reykjanes peninsula. The most recent one, Litli-Hrútur, erupted in August of this year.

Þorvaldur stated that it’s unlikely that magma will venture north, in the direction of Reykjanesbraut – the road connecting Keflavík and the capital area. A known geothermal zone is located in Trölladyngja, to Keilir‘s east, where ground temperatures are now increasing.

If an eruption were to happen, Trölladyngja would be a likely location, RÚV reports.