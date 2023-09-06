From Iceland — Whaling Protests Ceased

Elissa Bijou and Anahita Babaei, the two protesters who chained themselves to whaling ships in the Reykjavík harbour, have ceased their demonstrations.

On the morning of September 4, the women climbed into the crow’s nests of two whaling ships, protesting the recent government decision to allow whale hunting again. Shortly after the protests began, the police were called to the scene. They reportedly confiscated the women’s belongings, leaving them without food, water, and medicine.

They protested consecutively for 30 hours before climbing down on Tuesday afternoon, September 5. The activists were transported to the police station, where a report was filed. Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson, Deputy Police Chief, said that the protesters would be subsequently free to go, RÚV reports.

Hvalur hf. – Iceland’s sole whaling company – is set to press charges.

The company aims to start whaling on Wednesday, September 6, if the weather holds up, Vísir reports.

