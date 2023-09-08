From Iceland — Electric Scooters Caused Two Separate Fire Outbreaks In One Day

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two fires broke out recently and both of which originated from electric scooters, RÚV reports.

On the morning of Thursday, September 7, the Reykjavík Area Fire Department received an emergency call regarding a fire breaking out from an electric scooter – the second fire instigated by a scooter in one day.

Fire officer Jóhann Viggó Jónsson discourages people from charging their electric scooters inside, due to fire hazards. According to Jóhann, using third-party chargers could also increase the risk of fire.

Nobody was harmed in either fire.

Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in the capital region in the last few years. The leading scooter company, Hopp, expanded its services to include shared cars in 2022, and Hopp taxis in 2023.