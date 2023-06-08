From Iceland — Háskólabíó Shutting Down After 60 Years

Reykjavík cinema Háskólabíó will screen its last films this month after the company operating the facility decided to call it quits. Sena has operated the movie theatre at Háskólabíó for the past 15 years and has terminated its contract with the University of Iceland, citing low attendance at screenings, RÚV reports. The cinema will close July 1.

Located near the university campus in Reykjavík’s Vesturbær neighbourhood, Háskólabíó has been screening films for more than 60 years. It also served as the home of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra until construction was completed on Harpa in 2011.

Within walking distance of 101, Háskólabíó has been the prime spot for city dwellers to catch a Hollywood movie without having to haul their asses out to Kringlan or (gasp) the suburbs. We have it on good authority that it’s just the right walking distance from 101 to allow moviegoers to finish a smoke or toss back a beverage before grabbing their popcorn and settling in for a couple hours of high-budget entertainment on the big screen. It will be missed.

The university will continue to use the building for lectures, concerts and other events.

101 Reykjavík can find solace in a bucket of popcorn and bottle of beer at local arthouse cinema Bíó Paradís.