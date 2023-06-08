From Iceland — Grapevine Events: JFDR, Reddingakaffi, Exhibitions & More

Photo by Art Bicnick, Supplied

There’s a lot to be grateful for about living in Iceland, especially in the summer. Fresh clean air is high on that list — at least when we’re not being gassed by an erupting volcano — and watching the images of the Canadian wildfire smoke engulfing much of North America is making us all the more thankful. The cover feature of our latest issue tackles precisely the climate crisis, or rather the full-blown disaster that is happening, and we highly recommend reading how Iceland is actually handling it. We are also really grateful that there are so many great events happening, which means more chances to meet people, hear great music, and do fun things. To paraphrase Bo Burnham — You’re not gonna slow it, heaven knows you tried, got it? Good, now get outside.

Thursday June 8 — Fríkirkjan — 21:00 — 3.990 ISK

Jófríður Ákadóttir, known musically as JFDR, really went through it during lockdown. She released an album that she couldn’t tour and hit creative stasis while stuck in Australia. But from a period of rest came her gorgeous new album, Museum, a monument of fleeting, healing moments captured in time and space. She will bring these moments to life for us lucky locals in the acoustically perfect halls of Fríkirkjan church, where her magical vocals and entrancing songs will captivate you with awe. RX

Friday June 9 — Bíó Paradís — 21:10 — Free

Gunnar Jónsson Collider’s recent visual album S.W.I.M., accompanied by a film directed by Icelandic artist Arna Beth, invites viewers on a journey to strange and distant planets. The album, released on the ambient label A Strangely Isolated Place is a combination of psychedelia and sci-fi, creating an immersive ambient experience. On June 9, S.W.I.M. will be screened three times at Bíó Paradís in downtown Reykjavík. The screenings will take place at 21:10, 22:10, and 23:10. Admission is free. IZ

Friday June 9 — Mengi — 20:00 — 2.500 ISK

“No one knows what will happen,” says the description of the event. But what we do know is that Ásta Fanney and Guðmundur Arnalds will be coming together, and not just at any venue, but at Mengi. We absolutely have to be there. These artists promise a fresh approach to music and performance. With that said, we need no further convincing! IZ

Opening June 10 (runs until September) — Nordic House — 16:00 — Free

“Home is the barrel of the gun and no one would leave home unless home chased you to the shore.” These gut-punching words of Somali-British poet Warsan Shire come to life in this group exhibition by five Middle Eastern artists grappling with the trauma of displacement from conflict. Bringing forward voices that are terribly underrepresented in Icelandic arts, these artists’ works confront ideas of identity, erasure, and belonging, and what it means to find a new home when you never wanted to leave yours. RX

June 10-11 — IÐNÓ — 12:00 — Free entry

The term “queer art” is a bit redundant, isn’t it? All art is inherently at least a little gay, right? Alright, maybe not, but all the best art is! The wonderful folks of Q – Queer Student Association are doing their part to bring us a smorgasbord of queer artists from all walks life over one fabulous weekend. There will be art of all types for your viewing and purchasing pleasure, and even a performance or two. Come find your new favourite piece of artwork to freak out your straight friends and family with. RX

Sunday June 11 — Munasafn RVK Tool Library — 13:00 — Free

If your kettle has not been working for 2 years and you have no clue how to repair it, but you’re too sentimental to throw it away, why not come to Reddingakaffi this Sunday? Who knows, maybe luck will be on your side and you’ll find someone to help you fix it! Reddingakaffi is a monthly event organized by Hringrásarsetur Íslands and Munasafn RVK Tool Library, where people gather to repair things. Remember, a new item is not always better than the old one. Let’s reuse! IZ