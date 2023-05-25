From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Acidfest, Skjaldborg, Ólöf Arnalds & More

Photo by Anna Domnick, Supplied

The last weekend of the month is upon us, and there are surprisingly few events happening in town for some reason. Maybe it’s the yellow level storm warning, maybe bookers are just considering our end-of-month drained bank accounts, maybe it’s Maybelline. Whatever it is, it’s kind of a quiet one. But that’s fine, because the handful we found this week seem really cool and enriching. May this next week prepare you well for the June gloom.

May 25-27 — Various locations in Reykjavík — Free — 2.700 ISK

Tune in and drop out at the second edition of Acidfest Iceland, a music festival dedicated to trippy music and good vibes. Put on by the ​​Liverpool Psychedelic Society and Creation Dream Machine, the first edition took place on Snæfellsness last year. This time it’s hitting Reykjavík and Akureyri, with a lineup of over a dozen bright artists — the perfect adventure for musical discovery. The Reykjavík events will take place at 12 Tónar, Kex Hostel, Lucky Records, Lemmy and Gaukurinn. RX

May 26 – 29 — Patreksfjörður — 10.000 ISK

Are you into watching real things happen on screen? Not that Love Is Blind shit, we’re talking fully unscripted, no producer interference, anything can happen realness. You just might be a documentary fan. Since 2007, the Westfjords hamlet of Patreksfjörður has become synonymous with documentary cinema, hosting a festival dedicated to the genre over the Whitsun weekend each year. International guest speakers, masterclasses and parties abound. If you love docs and need an excuse to head west, look no further. RX

Saturday May 27 — Mengi — 20:00 — 3.500 ISK

Come to Mengi on Saturday night and take a sneak peek into Ólöf Arnalds’s upcoming album Tár í morgunsárið. The gig will also feature some of Ólöf’s earlier work, making it a win-win for both the long-term followers of the singer-songriter’s career and those who’re just starting to explore Icelandic music. Also, what’s better than a Saturday night out at Mengi? Doors open at 19:00. IZ

Sunday May 28 — Harpa Eldborg — 20:00 — 9.500-15.900 ISK

Okay listen, if we need to explain who Elvis Costello is, we may be having problems. We’ll do it anyway: he’s an absolute legend of 70s proto-punk and 80s new wave who’s been going strong for over 40 years, has released 26 studio albums, written film scores, won a buttload of awards, and just an overall musical treasure! He’s come to Iceland a few times, and this time he’s back with Steve Nieve and Nick Lowe, who alongside their own extensive solo musical credits, have both played in Elvis’ backing bands. Who knows how many chances are left to see these boomers be awesome, so go pump it up with them. RX

Until Monday May 29 — Reykjavík Art Museum – Hafnarhús — 10:00-17:00 — Free

This weekend is last chance to catch the group exhibition of the bachelor degree graduates from the Iceland University of the Arts, and believe us when we tell you that you wanna go! The show highlights the work of over 70 students from the art, graphic design, architecture, fashion design and product design departments, and is an exhilarating and inspiring look into the future of Icelandic art and design. The school’s been holding these graduation exhibitions for well over a decade and just like a dynamo, they are always explosive and moving forward. Don’t miss out! RX