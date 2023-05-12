From Iceland — Diljá Fails To Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final

Diljá Fails To Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final

Published May 12, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Provided by RÚV

Iceland’s Eurovision entry Diljá was booted from the competition after Thursday’s second semi-final. The “Power” singer failed to garner enough support from viewers to progress to the grand final on May 13.

Diljá’s semi-final performance was rife with high kicks and quirky dance moves, after which the singer sat back in the green room area of the arena appearing to not give a shit about the competition or voting results.

This is the eighth time Iceland has failed to qualify for the finals since the country began competing in the song contest in 1986. Iceland has never won the Eurovision Song Contest, but it came close with second place finishes by Selma’s “All Out Of Luck” in 1999 and Yohanna’s 2009 entry “Is It True?”

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Eurovision, Kári, Kink, Gardening & More

Grapevine Events: Eurovision, Kári, Kink, Gardening & More

by

News
Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

by

News
Marko Svart Closes Reykjavík Store

Marko Svart Closes Reykjavík Store

by

News
EFTA Warns Iceland Over Its Operation Of “Blood Farms”

EFTA Warns Iceland Over Its Operation Of “Blood Farms”

by

News
Lawyer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client’s Wife

Lawyer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client’s Wife

by

News
A Look Back at DesignMarch 2023

A Look Back at DesignMarch 2023

by

Show Me More!