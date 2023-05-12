From Iceland — Diljá Fails To Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final

Photo by Provided by RÚV

Iceland’s Eurovision entry Diljá was booted from the competition after Thursday’s second semi-final. The “Power” singer failed to garner enough support from viewers to progress to the grand final on May 13.

Diljá’s semi-final performance was rife with high kicks and quirky dance moves, after which the singer sat back in the green room area of the arena appearing to not give a shit about the competition or voting results.

This is the eighth time Iceland has failed to qualify for the finals since the country began competing in the song contest in 1986. Iceland has never won the Eurovision Song Contest, but it came close with second place finishes by Selma’s “All Out Of Luck” in 1999 and Yohanna’s 2009 entry “Is It True?”