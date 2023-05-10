From Iceland — Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Published May 10, 2023

Igor Mukhin

Mariia Alekhina and Lucy Shtein, members of the activist art group Pussy Riot, were among the 18 individuals granted Icelandic citizenship by the Alþingi Committee on General and Educational Affairs.

Of the 94 applications for citizenship submitted directly to parliament, 18 were forwarded to Alþingi for consideration. All 18 applications were passed without exception.

Lucy and Mariia fled Russia in March and May of 2022, respectively, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Artist Ragnar Kjartansson is said to have assisted Mariia in her escape from Russia. Lucy fled Moscow after having been under house arrest.

Bryndís Haraldsdóttir, chairman of the committee, said the committee‘s members reached a consensus on granting the Pussy Riot members citizenship as an act of protest against Russia.

The standard means of applying for citizenship is through the Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL). Every year, Alþingi considers direct applications from those with circumstances precluding them from meeting the ÚTL’s requirements.

