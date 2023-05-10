From Iceland — Marko Svart Closes Reykjavík Store

It’s the end of an era on Týsgata. After four years in business, Marko Svart’s boutique and creative space, Svartbysvart, is closing its doors for the last time May 10 — but not before throwing a goodbye party.

Marko and his partner Momo Hayashi opened their storefront at Týsgata 1 in May 2019, filling it with their minimalist handmade and eco-conscious designs. It was a love letter to Reykjavík from the young designer who had moved away from Stockholm and an art scene that he considered too commercial. As Marko told the Grapevine in 2019, it was during his first trip to Reykjavík in 2014 that he found himself inspired to contribute his creativity to the city.

“There were still a lot of ‘unique’ stores in Reykjavik with interesting designers who’d have a shop on the ground floor and live on the top floor,” he wrote in an email to the Grapevine. “I was very inspired by that and I really wanted to open a shop here someday.”

After a first year hindered by ongoing roadworks, followed by years of a pandemic-induced downturn and the current inflation and affordability crisis, Marko has now made the “heart-breaking decision” to close his physical shop.

“There has been so much joy in these four years,” Marko said. “I am proud that I did indeed follow my dream, opened a shop without any prior experience, purely out of passion and love for my work.”

Proponents of slow fashion can take heart, though, that Svartbysvart will live on online, and resurface IRL through pop-ups and other design happenings.

“Sadly, competing with big brands and money-hauling tourist shops is immensely difficult,” Marko wrote. “As much as it pains me to close the shop, I am very proud and happy that I never lost my integrity or made any decisions based solely on making money.”

Stop by Týsgata May 10 at 17:00 to take in the creative energy of the space while you still can and to send Svartbysvart off in good spirits.