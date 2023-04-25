From Iceland — Iceland Touring Association In Favour Of Closing Hiking Trails

Iceland Touring Association In Favour Of Closing Hiking Trails

Published April 25, 2023

Words by

The Iceland Touring Association (FÍ) says it would support the spring closure of the country’s hiking trails in order to give the thawing ground and vegetation a chance to recover, RÚV reports. FÍ also said serious crowd restrictions for popular summer destinations should be discussed to ensure the protection of the natural environments.

Hiking on the country’s trails during the spring thaw results in many routes devolving into muddy messes, as was the case of the popular Reykjadalur hiking route in Hveragerði as travellers descended on the area over the Easter break.

The idea to close certain sensitive areas to foot traffic during the spring was first proposed by the Conservation Authority with the aim of giving soil a chance to recover after the winter before the busy summer travel season.

Even if trails are technically open, making as little of an impact as possible on the natural environment during your trip to Iceland should be top of mind — don’t be an ass and add to the destruction.

