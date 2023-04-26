From Iceland — The Haul: Sóley & Borghildur’s Infinite Riches

Photo by The Internet

Words: Sóley Hulda Nielsen Viðarsdóttir & Borghildur Lukka Kolbeinsdóttir

While The Haul typically gives readers a glimpse into our dream shopping bag in each issue, it turns out a pair of eight-year-olds are less consumerist than the adult members of the Grapevine’s editorial team. Here’s what they would do if money were no object … and a few things we’d spend our krónur on.

Sóley & Borghildur: We’d give half of the money to children who live in poverty and don’t have parents and are homeless. Then we’d buy a ship and a spaceship to go and pick all the space trash and sea trash in the world.

Borghildur: I’d hire 555 servants!

Sóley: Forget what I said before. I would take a net and save the fish from dying from eating plastic. Also, I’d move into Borghildur’s apartment building and hire a man to teach me to draw really amazing drawings!

The Grapevine: We’d buy some cool stuff for ourselves and our friends.

“Lífið er núna” (life is now) beaded bracelet, 2.900 ISK — available from Kraftur.org

Monthly Moomin adventure, 3.500 ISK — available from Unicef.is/mumin

“Er of seint að fá sér kaffi núna?” (is it too late to have coffee now?) mug, 4.900 ISK — available from Krabb.is

Donation to Kattholt, 5.000 ISK — available from Verslun.Kattholt.is