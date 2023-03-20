From Iceland — Annual Edda TV & Film Awards Announced

The Edda Awards, bestowed annually by the Icelandic Film and Television Academy, were announced Sunday evening at Háskólabíó. The production that took home the most awards was Blackport (Verbúðin), a drama series set in 1980s Iceland, inspired by the laws on the fishing quotas implemented in 1983.
Blackport won a total of nine awards, including Best Fictional Series, Best Screenplay, and Best Score, composed by musicians Herdís Stefánsdóttir and Kjartan Holm.
Beautiful Beings (Berdreymi), a coming-of-age film directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, won Best Film. Meanwhile, Hlynur Pálmason won Best Director for his film Godland, set in colonial Iceland. It’s in cinemas now.
