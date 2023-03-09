From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Kvikindi Album Release, Deathfest And Post-dreifing Shenanigans

Photo by Post-dreifing

Here we are, in a room full of strangers, enjoying great music and the best bands of today! That’s what you’ll be saying to yourself when you head to any of these events happening this weekend. (Well, the room might not all be strangers.) Once again, there are a ton of great shows this weekend, which is a sure sign that spring is on the way, even if the weather is playing games with our hearts. There’s sadly not enough time to do it all — that’s just life, for ya, eh? But whatever you do and wherever you end up, we hope you have a great time!

Post-dreifing & Grapevine Presents: Hreyfing er hafin vol. 3

Friday March 10 — 19:00 — Kex Hostel — 1.500/pay what you can/span>

Longtime Grapevine friends and grassroots art organisers post-dreifing continue their monthly concert series “Hreyfing er hafin” (movement has begun). The show’s roster is stacked, so no matter when you show up — because, yes, you will be there — it’s gonna be rocking! We’re talking Supersport!, Trailer Todd, Sameheads, Einakróna and Ókindarhjarta, and more. It’s the perfect mix of seasoned pros and relatively new acts, with genres running the gamut from indie-pop to math-rock.

Oh, and this is the first event in a long while that we at the Reykjavík Grapevine are collaborating on! Keep your eyes and ears open for upcoming Grapevine-curated happenings in the weeks and months ahead!

Added bonus: Post-dreifng have A LOT going on this weekend: check their event at Ásmundursalur March 9, and the Post-sharing collab event with Pussy Riot March 11. GV

Kvikindi Album Release Show

Friday March 10 — 20:00 — Húrra — 3.500

Dance-punk, electro-pop, synth-rock. Whatever you want to call them, Kvikindi sure can deliver. Having released their debut album “Ungfrú Ísland” (Miss Iceland) in autumn 2022, the band is finally hosting their release show. Come Friday, Kvikindi will go all out, providing guests with a dance-punk-pop-electric concert that is sure to give you the shock you need. Joining them onstage are guitarist Árni Freyr and drummer Valgeir Orri, both members of Söngvakeppnin semi-finalists Celebs. Final Boss Type Zero will warm up the stage, featuring Xiupill. Get your tickets at tix.is. JB

Reykjavík Deathfest Presents: Devine Defilement & Guests

Saturday March 11 — 20:00 — Gaukurinn — 2.500

Feeling the need to slam it out this weekend? Oh my, can we ever relate. And so can Icelandic death metal stalwarts Devine Defilement! Brought to you by the good folks over at Reykjavík Deathfest — not just an annual festival of all things heavy — this night of thrashing and growling is rounded out with the sickest kids Barnaveiki, the deathly sounds of Duft, and extreme dudes Ultra Magnus. If you’re at all inclined toward heavy music and have yet to discover the Icelandic metal scene, this is a perfect time and place to begin. Embrace the extreme and leave it all behind in the pit! RX

The Ghost Choir Album Release Show

Saturday March 11 — 19:30 — Mengi — 2.500

Get ready to be transported into a mesmerizing world of sound and visuals with The Ghost Choir’s highly-anticipated release concert for their album “Cosmic Cedar.” Immerse yourself in the captivating soundscapes and tonal language, beautifully curated by a group of talented symphonic orchestra and jazz musicians. With improvisational freedom and creative expression at its core, this is a one-of-a-kind musical experience you won’t want to miss. Joining the band is the talented Jóel Pálsson on saxophone and bass clarinet, while Þorsteinn Davíðsson’s stunning visuals will take you on an unforgettable journey. GVDM

“From Above You Can See Better” Screening

Saturday March 11 — 17:00 — Bío Paradís — Free

It’s safe to say Bío Paradís has been spoiling us with lots of good movie premieres lately. But if you’ve exhausted your options ahead of the 2023 Oscars on Monday — this one is for you! The Embassy of Poland in Reykjavík invites you for a free screening of “From Above You Can See Better” — a biographical film about Wanda Rutkiewicz, the third woman in the world to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Even if you’re not into mountaneering, there’s never been a better time to celebrate extraordinary women in a sport that was, until not that long ago, dominated by men. IZ