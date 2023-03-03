From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Food and Fun, Stelpur Rokka And The Mask

Photo by Reddingakaffi

Two months down. Ten more to go. It’s the first week of a new month and you don’t know where to spend your monthly salary. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. Whether you’d like to pull up to a show, let international chefs entertain your taste buds, or just hang out with some friends and repair your broken coffee machine, this is the list for you. Seriously, you should have gotten that coffee machine checked on weeks ago.

Food & Fun Festival

March 1 – 4 at multiple locations – 11.900 ISK

Readers of the Grapevine should be familiar with this foodie-friendly festival. The culinary adventure of the Food & Fun Festival started during the tourism off-season in 2002. Since then, international chefs have partnered up with local restaurants to showcase the gastronomical scene in Reykjavík. This week, local ingredients are transformed into chef’s kiss-worthy meals for a week-long competition where three chefs will be crowned the Food & Fun Chef of the Year. Book your tables as soon as you can! JB

Kraumur Series: Ástþór Örn & Final Boss Type Zero

Friday March 3 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK

Another event hosted by Kraumur and Aurora Foundation, patrons of the annual Kraumsverðlaun, where last year’s Kraumsverðlaun recipients showcase their musical talent. This time, drum and bass musician Ástþór Örn cooks up a rave that will make Berghain blush. Also on the lineup are experimental multi-instrumentalists Guðmundur Arnalds and Jón Múli, performing as the electropunk duo Final Boss Type Zero. Expect strobe lights and long leather coats. JB

Friday Party Screening: The Mask

Friday March 3 — 21:00 — Bíó Paradís — 1.990 ISK

Party screenings are events where the traditional social norms of cinema are left at home. Guests can typically expect a more vibrant crowd, chatty cinemagoers, and alcohol-induced impressions of actors. Feel free to make deep-cut Jim Carrey references, although it’s best not to try your hand at the “Awooooga!” near innocent cinema guests. Come Friday, Bíó Paradís hosts a special screening of the 1994 classic The Mask. We’re not gonna talk about the sequel. JB

Stelpur Rokka: RAKEL, Saralóa & Dætur Loka

Friday March 3 — 19:00 — Völvufell 17 — Pay what you can

Stelpur Rokka (Girls Rock) is a volunteer-run non-profit organisation aiming to empower girls, trans boys, genderqueer, and intersex youth through music. Every year, Stelpur Rokka offers accessible programmes which bring out the musicians of the future, as well as organising live shows. This show is the first in a series of five concerts which will be scheduled on the first Friday of each month, with artists RAKEL, Saralóa, and Dætur Loka starting off the series. If you’re based downton, you can take bus number 3 to Breiðholt. JB

Reddingakaffi

Sunday March 5 — 14:00 — Munasafn Tool Library — Free

Even though your coffee maker is broken, it doesn’t mean you have to throw it out. There’s no need to spend your hard earned money getting a new one, when you can bring it to Munasafnið, formerly Reykjavík Tool Library, and get help fixing it up. Like a library, but with tools, Munasafnið has been a major proponent in the circular economy in Iceland, where the adage goes along the lines of, “Reuse, recycle, repair.” Reddingakaffi (repair cafe) is a monthly event, located at Hafnarhaus, Tryggvagata 17. The entrance is across the street from Gaukurinn. JB