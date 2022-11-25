From Iceland — RVK Newscast 225: This Is The End - Valur And Pollý Bid Farewell

Photo by Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson is quitting as editor-in-chief at the Reykjavík Grapevine. This means that this is the last episode of The Reykjavík Newscast. The new editor-in-chief is coming in at the beginning of December. Valur and Pollý thank you all for this wonderful journey, as well as Andie Sophia Fontaine, who is also leaving The Reykjavík Grapevine.

