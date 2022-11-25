From Iceland — RVK Newscast 225: This Is The End - Valur And Pollý Bid Farewell


RVK Newscast 225: This Is The End – Valur And Pollý Bid Farewell

Published November 25, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson is quitting as editor-in-chief at the Reykjavík Grapevine. This means that this is the last episode of The Reykjavík Newscast. The new editor-in-chief is coming in at the beginning of December. Valur and Pollý thank you all for this wonderful journey, as well as Andie Sophia Fontaine, who is also leaving The Reykjavík Grapevine.

If you want to buy our discount boxes on even more discounts on Black Friday, you can visit our homepage.

