From Iceland — Earthquakes Shake Up Mýrdalsjökull

There have been three earthquakes with a magnitude three in Mýrdalsjökull yesterday, reports Vísir. The largest one was measured at noon and was 3.4 in magnitude.

A total of thirteen earthquakes have been recorded since midnight, and all of them were located within the Kötlu crater. Earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in these area, and no unrest has been observed as a result of the earthquakes, according to an announcement from the Icelandic Met Office.