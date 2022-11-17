From Iceland — Reykjanesbraut Road Closure Delayed Due To Weather

Photo by Art Bicnick

The temporary road closure of Reykjanesbraut–the highway between Keflavík International Aiport on the greater Reykjavík area–has been temporarily delayed due to the weather, RÚV reports.

As reported, the route from the airport to Reykjavík was due to be closed until 20:00 Icelandic time in order to lay down some new asphalt, with traffic taking a lengthy (and scenic!) detour along the south coast of Reykjanes instead.

However, weather conditions delayed the asphalt work, and both sides of Reykjanesbraut are therefore still open.

Instead, the route towards Reykjavík will be closed at 19:00 tonight. It is due to remain closed until about noon tomorrow. The route from Reykjavík to the airport will be open as usual.