From Iceland — Icelanders Set A Travel Record In October

Icelanders Set A Travel Record In October

Published November 11, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Icelandair / Wikimedia Commons

According to a new report by the Icelandic Tourist Board, 72,000 Icelanders travelled in October. This is an absolute record in the number of Icelanders going abroad within a month.

“This confirms that Icelanders behave like other nations, having gradually accumulated their desire to travel has become great,” says Jóhannes Þór Skúlason, executive director of the Tourism Board in an interview with Fréttablaðið.

The Icelandic Tourist Board also reported 159,000 foreigners departed from Keflavík Airport in October 2022. According to Isavia, this is the fourth-biggest number of departures ever. Americans make up the largest number of foreigners visiting Iceland. About a third of tourists that arrived in October came from the USA.

“It’s gradual success and nothing else,” says Jóhannas Þór. “Demand this year has been much greater than expected.” He added that it would take more than one summer to recover from the effects of restrictions brought by the pandemic.

“The problem is and will be multifaceted and concerns both staffing problems and debt problems, but the financial situation of companies will not improve immediately. We expect to be in the same place in 2024 as we were before the pandemic,” he said.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 223: Tourists Might Be Charged For Visiting Iceland’s Hotspots

RVK Newscast 223: Tourists Might Be Charged For Visiting Iceland’s Hotspots

by

News
As Foreign Population Grows, So Does Demand For Icelandic Classes

As Foreign Population Grows, So Does Demand For Icelandic Classes

by

News
Broad Political Support For Legalising Psychedelic Mushrooms For Medical Purposes

Broad Political Support For Legalising Psychedelic Mushrooms For Medical Purposes

by

News
66% Of Icelanders Are In Favour Of Service Fees In Protected Areas

66% Of Icelanders Are In Favour Of Service Fees In Protected Areas

by

News
RVK Newscast 222: Prosecutor Appeals Case Against Sigur Rós Lead Singer

RVK Newscast 222: Prosecutor Appeals Case Against Sigur Rós Lead Singer

by

News
Tax Evasion Case To Continue Against Jónsi

Tax Evasion Case To Continue Against Jónsi

by

Show Me More!