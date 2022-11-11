From Iceland — RVK Newscast 223: Tourists Might Be Charged For Visiting Iceland's Hotspots

Photo by Art Bicnick

Almost half of Icelanders are positive about a possibility of a service/entry fee being introduced at tourist hotspots like Geysir or Gullfoss. This data appeared in a report on the status and challenges of protected areas and national parks in Iceland. Read more here.

The spokesperson for the Icelandic Travel Industry Association is not convinced and wishes good luck to anyone that tries to charge Icelanders visiting Þingvellir, one of Iceland’s go-to tourist destinations.

Reykjavík Global Forum—Women Leaders was held this week. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a human right activist from Belarus, became one of the speakers at the event. Sviatlana had to flee from Belarus after she ran against the ruling leader, Lukashenko, in an election that was rigged and sparked a national protest. Valur goes a little bit over Sviatlana’s story in the Newscast.

Finally, a renowned Icelandic lawyer, Sveinn Andri Sveinsson, criticises the police harshly for the alleged terrorist plot that was foiled. Two suspects will face a judge today about their custody hearings. Sveinn Andri says that the police have gone overboard in the investigation, and there is no reason to keep these men in jail any longer.

