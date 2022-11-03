From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Sells Out For The First Time In Over A Decade

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland Airwaves festival kicks off today. It’s the first time since 2019 the festival is happening in a 100% in-person format, and the festival has been sold out for the first time in a decade, reports Vísir.

It’s only one week until Iceland Airwaves returns to Reykjavík! Get prepared by pre-ordering our Airwaves Goodie Bag ! It contains everything you need to survive the festival, and it can be delivered straight to your hotel! Haven’t booked your tickets yet? Grab them here before it’s too late!

The opening ceremony took place at Grund nursing home and was opened by the President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, followed by a performance by Sycamore Tree and Júníus Meyvant.

“There is a lot to celebrate. Naturally, it has been an interesting three years, as everyone knows, but we held our ground and had a great festival. We didn’t know what was going to happen because the situation in the concert market is strange and ticket sales are very unpredictable and strange. So this is incredibly happy news that Iceland Airwaves is sold out for the first time in a very long time. I think it’s been ten years since it happened,” says Ísleifur Þórhallsson, Festival Director.

A total of eight thousand visitors are expected at the festival this weekend. About half of the visitors are from abroad, according to Ísleifur.