From Iceland — Government Would Fall If Elections Were Held Today

A new poll from Þjóðarpúls Gallup shows that the parties in the ruling coalition–the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party–would only win about 47% of the vote if elections were held today, RÚV reports.
At the same time, the Social Democrats and the Pirate Party gained support at the cost of the Left-Greens and the Progressive Party.
The Independence Party remains the party with the most support in the country, holding steady at about 24% since last year’s elections. The Social Democrats are also holding steady, at just over 16%, which is considerably more than the nearly 10% they got in the elections.
The Progressive Party went from 17.3% during the elections to 14% today, and the Left-Greens–who got 12.6% of the vote in the elections–are still at 8.4%. Meanwhile, the Pirate Party has gone from about 9% to nearly 13%.
The Reform Party has stayed at 8.4% since the elections, and the People’s Party, the Centre Party, and the Socialist Party are at 5%.
The next parliamentary elections will be in 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances.
