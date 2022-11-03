From Iceland — Government Would Fall If Elections Were Held Today

Photo by Art Bicnick

A new poll from Þjóðarpúls Gallup shows that the parties in the ruling coalition–the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party–would only win about 47% of the vote if elections were held today, RÚV reports.

It’s only one week until Iceland Airwaves returns to Reykjavík! Get prepared by pre-ordering our Airwaves Goodie Bag ! It contains everything you need to survive the festival, and it can be delivered straight to your hotel! Haven’t booked your tickets yet? Grab them here before it’s too late!

At the same time, the Social Democrats and the Pirate Party gained support at the cost of the Left-Greens and the Progressive Party.

The Independence Party remains the party with the most support in the country, holding steady at about 24% since last year’s elections. The Social Democrats are also holding steady, at just over 16%, which is considerably more than the nearly 10% they got in the elections.

The Progressive Party went from 17.3% during the elections to 14% today, and the Left-Greens–who got 12.6% of the vote in the elections–are still at 8.4%. Meanwhile, the Pirate Party has gone from about 9% to nearly 13%.

The Reform Party has stayed at 8.4% since the elections, and the People’s Party, the Centre Party, and the Socialist Party are at 5%.

The next parliamentary elections will be in 2025, barring unforeseen circumstances.