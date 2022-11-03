From Iceland — GRAPEWAVES 2022 Episode #1: BSÍ, snny, INNI Music, Sindri Már Sigfússon, Tara Mobee

Photo by Jannica Honey

It’s Day 1 of Iceland Airwaves 2022 and the first GRAPEWAVES 2022 episode!

Tim Pogo is joined by Colm O’Herlihy, founder of Icelandic music company INNI and musician/producer Sindri Már Sigfússon (Seabear, Sin Fang) to talk about what’s new in Icelandic music, as well as the latest bands to check out, and inside info on some special events happening in the city throughout the week that you won’t want to miss.

Pogo is also joined by Josie Anne Gaitens, the Culture Editor at Reykjavík Grapevine to interview Silla and Julius of the band BSÍ.

We also welcome West African-born, U.S.-raised, current Iceland resident, and Airwaves artist snny to talk about being a foreign artist in Iceland and being welcomed into the music community. And finally, a special live performance from Tara Mobee.

Find GRAPEWAVES podcast on all major podcast platforms and apps, as well as our website every afternoon from Thursday 3rd – Saturday 5th November. Recording takes place at IA Center in Kolaportið from 12:30 – 13:00 on the same days. Entry is free of charge, no ticket required.