From Iceland — Theatre Postpones Shows As Actors Are Deported

The Reykjavík City Theatre has postponed performances of the play ‘Snake’ because the actors from the show were deported, reports RÚV.

‘Snake’ (Snákur in Icelandic) is a joint project between the Reykjavík City Theatre and the Red Cross, where refugees and international protection applicants tell their stories on stage. Performances were supposed to start next week, but they have been postponed until spring after the Immigration Service deported one of the actors.

The play was already staged last year, and similar disruptions due to the deportation of actors occurred back then.

“We understand that one of the actors was deported this week. It has taken a bit of a toll on the play,” says Hlynur Páll Pálsson, director of communications at the Reykjavík City Theatre.

Þorsteinn Valdimarsson, project manager at the Red Cross, says that the Red Cross learned about the deportation afterwards: “This took our group a bit by surprise. The decision was made to postpone the show. As sad as it was, I believe it was the right decision,” says Þorsteinn.